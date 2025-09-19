17 tortoises recovered from train in Odisha, 2 detained

Balasore (Odisha) Sep 19 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force detained two persons after 17 tortoises were recovered from their possession in Odisha's Balasore station, according to a statement issued by the SER on Friday.

The seizure was made from the Bhadrakh-Kharagpur passenger train at the Balasore station here on Thursday, the South Eastern Railway said.

The live tortoises were kept in bags, it said.

Both individuals, along with the recovered tortoises, were brought to the RPF post here.

The accused persons, who hail from the Balasore district, were handed over to officials of the Chandipur wildlife range for legal action, it added.