17 varieties of tulips to be grown in Uttarakhand CM's garden

Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday began planting 17 varieties of tulips in the garden inside the CM's residence.

Four thousand tulip bulbs have been planned to be planted in the garden.

The chief minister, his wife Geeta Dhami and other family members, planted tulip bulbs in the garden.

On this occasion, Dhami instructed the Horticulture Department to prepare a work plan for the commercial production of tulips and emphasized innovation in the field of flower production and horticulture.