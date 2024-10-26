17 VPs, 71 gen secretaries: Kharge approves jumbo list of MP Congress Committee

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved a jumbo list of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), appointing several new office-bearers.

The party released a list of 17 vice presidents and 71 general secretaries of the MP Congress besides a list of 16 executive committee members.

The executive members for the state PCC include former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

The state PCC includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees. PTI SKC KSS KSS