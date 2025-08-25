17 workers from Jharkhand stranded in Cameroon return safely

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) Seventeen migrant workers from Jharkhand, who had been stranded in Africa's Cameroon for the past several months, returned to Jharkhand on Monday following the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the state labour department, an official said.

Jharkhand migrant cell control room official Shikha Lakra told PTI that workers belonging to Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts were among 19 people who had travelled to the West African nation through a private agency to work with a company engaged in electricity transmission projects.

"However, they alleged that on reaching Cameroon, the company withheld their wages for four months, pushing them into financial duress. The workers had recorded a video message and circulated it on social media, appealing to both the central and the Jharkhand governments for help," said Lakra.

The Jharkhand Labour Department took cognisance of the matter and formally alerted the MEA, requesting urgent intervention.

Acting swiftly, the MEA, in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Cameroon, not only facilitated their safe return but also ensured that the company released their pending wages, she said.

"The 17 workers arrived in Ranchi on Monday, while the two others are scheduled to return on Wednesday," added Lakra.

The incident highlights the need for stricter monitoring of recruitment agencies as well as better awareness campaigns to prevent such exploitation in the future, another official said. PTI CORR NAM NN