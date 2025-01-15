17-year-old abducted from outside Gurugram church found dead

Gurugram, Jan 15 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by some youths from outside a church here was found dead near a village on Wednesday, police said.

Police have detained a minor for the abduction and murder and are questioning him. He is alleged to have beat the class 12 student to death using sticks and stones near Basai village.

According to the police complaint filed in the case, the boy's father received a call around 10.30 pm from someone identifying as the son's friend.

The caller said his son was abducted by some youths at around 7.30 pm from near a church in Devilal colony. After this they tried to contact the boy but he could not be traced, the father added in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station on Monday, police said.

On Wednesday, police found the body and also apprehended a boy known to the victim for the crime.

During interrogation, the boy said that he and some of his associates became friends with the victim. On Sunday, they allegedly got him drunk, kidnapped him and beat him to death.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson said there are three cases, including of robbery and theft, against the boy. "We have taken some suspects into police custody related to the incident, who are being interrogated thoroughly", the spokesperson said.

Police said there are three previous cases against the victim also. PTI COR SKY SKY