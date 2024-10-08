17-year-old boy dies of electric shock at Thane chemical plant; owner booked

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have registered a criminal offence against a chemical company owner in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy at his facility in Thane district following an electric shock, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jitendra Agrawal, has also been booked for employing a minor at his factory.

The official at the Manpada police station in Dombivili said a probe was underway into the incident which took place two days ago.

The victim was working in the chemical plant in the afternoon when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot on October 6, he said.

The chemical company owner had employed a juvenile and also did not take proper care of electric supply lines and safety of workers, resulting in the death of the victim, said the official.

An FIR under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been registered against the accused, he added. PTI COR RSY