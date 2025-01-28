17-year-old boy killed over personal rivalry in Jammu, 3 held

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy with a sharp-edged weapon here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Bhatyari village in Bishnah, was found dead near his house on the outskirts of Jammu around midnight on January 13.

Kumar was a bus conductor and had had an altercation over some issue with the accused a few days earlier, police said.

"The murder case was solved with the arrest of all three accused -- Anmol Sharma (24), Nikhil Sharma (29) and Nishant Choudhary (23), all residents of Samba district. They confessed to the crime, revealing that the murder stemmed from a personal rivalry," a police spokesman said.

Advertisment

He added that two sharp-edged weapons and a car used in the crime had been seized. PTI TAS TAS ARD ARD