17-year-old boy kills father after argument in Himachal's Dharamshala; held from Punjab

Dharamshala (HP), Aug 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot his father dead after an argument and also attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Garoh village near Dharamshala, police said on Tuesday. The minor was apprehended from Gurdaspur in Punjab, they said, adding he has confessed to the crime. The body of the 45-year-old victim, identified as Vineet Kumar, was found at his home in Garoh village of Kangra district by his elder son at 5 pm on Monday, while the accused younger son was missing after the incident, police said.

Preliminary investigations pointed out that gun shots were fired followed by an attack with a sharp-edged weapon.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan said that the search for the boy began immediately after the incident was reported on Monday evening, with the Punjab Police extending full cooperation in tracing and apprehending him.

According to the SP, both the father and son were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the death occurred around noon due to a gunshot injury, the officer said, adding that there had been some disagreement between the father and son prior to the murder.

A forensic team has examined the crime scene and collected evidence, police said.

A case of murder has been registered, they said.

Earlier, police said that Kumar's elder son who returned home from his in-laws' place found the body lying in a pool of blood.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case is underway, police said.