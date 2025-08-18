17-year-old boy shot dead at home in Patna: Police

Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was shot dead at his residence here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Paswan.

"Police received information that a teen was shot dead inside his house in Lal Bigha locality, under the jurisdiction of Barh police station on Monday morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination", SP (Rural) Vikram Singh told reporters.

Family members of the deceased claimed that Rajkumar had an affair with a girl of the same locality, Singh said, adding the matter was being investigated from all angles.

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Rajkumar Paswan was shot dead inside his home on Monday. Under an unconscious and oblivious chief minister, crime and criminals are running rampant in Bihar." PTI PKD MNB