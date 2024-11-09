17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy: Police

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Outer-North Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said.

Advertisment

According to a police officer, Afrid was found lying in a pool of blood by a passerby in the Bhalswa Dairy area on Friday evening.

On being alerted, a police rushed the boy to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The victim had multiple stab wounds.

It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity but police are probing all aspects, the officer said.

Advertisment

CCTV footage has been scanned in a bid to identify the assailants.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is on, police said. PTI ALK RC