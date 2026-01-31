17-year-old brick kiln worker killed with heavy object in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A minor boy was killed after being attacked on the head with a heavy object in the Shahjahanpur district, police said on Saturday.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the body of Kamlesh Kumar (17), a resident of Rawatpur village here, was found on Saturday morning near the village panchayat building, around 200 metres from his house.

According to villagers and family members, the deceased worked at a brick kiln and had returned home from work on Friday evening. His body was found lying near the panchayat building the next morning, the SP said.

"The victim died after being crushed with a heavy object," Dwivedi said, adding that police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information.

The matter is being investigated. The body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.