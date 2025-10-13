17-year-old dies after jumping from school building in Bengaluru's Richards Town

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping from his school building in Richards Town, in the eastern part of the city, on Monday, police said.

The deceased, a class 12 Science student, reportedly fell at around 8.20 am. The exact reason for his action is yet to be determined, police added.

An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered, and the police are investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage.

According to an internal communication sent by the school to parents, the incident occurred during the morning assembly, when he fell from the second floor of one of the school blocks.

"The student was immediately rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical teams, he could not be revived," the school said, describing him as an "exceptional student" and a "gifted sportsperson." As a mark of respect, the school will remain closed on Tuesday, the statement added.