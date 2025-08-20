17-year-old dies after stepping on fallen high-tension power cable

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old youth died after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable fallen on the road amid heavy rains in suburban Bhandup, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Pille, who was walking home through Pannalal Compound, did not heed a warning about the fallen cable as he was wearing headphones, said an official.

Local residents shouted to warn him but he did not notice and stepped on the cable, the official added.

Pille collapsed after receiving shock and was declared dead before admission at hospital. PTI ZA KRK