17-year-old girl commits suicide in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home here, police said on Friday.

According to police, Ritu Bharti hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home in the Kuanpipar village under the Revati police station area on Thursday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bairia) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said that the teenager's parents work in Delhi, and Ritu lived with her aunt in Revati town.

He added that the police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident and are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, the DSP said. PTI COR KIS APL AMJ AMJ