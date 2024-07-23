17-year-old girl dies by suicide

Palghar (Maha), Jul 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by setting herself on fire in the predominantly tribal Jawhar taluka of the district, police said.

The deceased was a Std 11th student.

In the afternoon, she went to the third-floor terrace of the `ashram school' (residential school for tribal children) at Dehre where she studied and set herself ablaze after pouring petrol, a police official said.

The reason for her extreme act was still not known.

Probe is on. PTI COR KRK