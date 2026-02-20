17-year-old girl dies by suicide after quarrel with boyfriend in Kerala''s Thiruvalla

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide following a quarrel with her boyfriend, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Aparna Ramesh of Peringol near Kavumbhagom, Thiruvalla.

She was found hanging in the kitchen of her home on Thursday evening.

Police said Aparna and her family were originally residents of Vaipur and had moved to Peringol a few years ago.

According to officials, she had been in a relationship with 21-year-old Javed of Vaipur for several years.

After completing her Plus Two model examination on Thursday, she met Javed at Kavumbhagom Junction, where a verbal altercation reportedly broke out over ending the relationship.

During the argument, she allegedly broke a mobile phone Javed had gifted her.

Later, she returned home and reportedly told Javed that she was in distress and might harm herself.

At the time, only her grandmother was present. She was later found hanging from the kitchen ceiling.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and began an investigation. Javed was taken into custody and questioned, but police found no evidence implicating him and released him earlier in the day.

The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.