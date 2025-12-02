17-year-old girl drowns in pond in Mathura

Mathura, Dec 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died after falling into a pond in Mathura district on Tuesday, police said. The cause of the incident that was reported from the Raya police station limits is not known yet, SHO Ravi Bhushan Sharma said.

The girl, identified as Kirti from Garhi Gopal Bagh, left home on Tuesday morning to buy vegetables from the market.

Later, police received information that a girl had drowned in a pond. On reaching the scene, police fished out the body, which was identified as Kirti. Her family members told police that she slipped and fell into the pond and drowned.

The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy, which confirmed that the girl died due to drowning, the SHO said.