17-year-old girl gang-raped overnight by three men in Nuh; hunt on to nab accused

Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped through the night by three men from her own village after forcing her into nearby fields in Nuh district, police said on Monday. "A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Two special teams have been formed who are conducting raids to nab the accused, and they will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, the accused assaulted his daughter a few months ago and started blackmailing her by filming her. On Friday night, they threatened and forced her out of her home, he alleged.

The complainant said the accused took her to a tube-well and held her hostage overnight. During this time, they took turns raping her. They released her around 11 am on Saturday, threatening to kill her and kidnap her again. They also threatened to circulate videos of the incident online, causing her severe anxiety, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Saturday against the three men at Sadar Tauru police station.

It is revealed that the accused, well known to the victim, allegedly coerced the girl into maintaining contact with them over several months, police said.

"The accused had given her daughter a mobile phone and pressured her to stay in touch. They also warned her that any attempt to break contact would result in the release of compromising videos recorded months earlier," the girl's father said in the complaint.