17-year-old girl injured after shot at by youth in Faridabad

Faridabad, Nov 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old female student was injured after being shot at by a youth here at 5 pm on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Shyam Colony under Ballabhgarh City police station limits.

The bullet struck the shoulder of the girl, identified as Kanishka, a resident of Shyam Colony. She was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the minor girl was attacked near her home. One bullet struck her shoulder, while another grazed her abdomen. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered from the spot, they said.

"Preliminary inquiry reveals that the accused is known to the victim. The girl has recognised the accused, who attended the same coaching centre as her. We have registered an FIR. Police and crime branch are searching for the accused," a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.