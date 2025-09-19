17-year-old girl raped by five while returning home from fair in Jharkhand

Lohardaga, Sep 19 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district when she was returning home after visiting a local fair, police said on Friday.

The girl was visiting her grandmother's house and went to a fair that was happening nearby on Thursday evening. She was returning from the fair when a group of five men forcibly took her to a deserted place and raped her, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadique Anwar Rizvi said all five accused have been arrested.

"The victim's medical examination has also been conducted," he said.

A case was filed under BNS Section 70 (gang rape) and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, said Ratnesh Mohan Thakur, the in-charge of the Lohardaga Sadar police station. PTI RPS RPS SOM