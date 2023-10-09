New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in south Delhi's South Extension, police said on Monday.

Police reached the spot on receiving information, where the caller, along with the victim and the accused, was present, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the victim identified Sunder Lal (55) and accused him of touching her inappropriately, police added.

Counselling was provided to the victim by a counsellor of the Delhi Commission for Women DCW. The victim submitted a complaint to the police in the presence of the counsellor and her parents, the officer said.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and eight of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.