17-year-old kidnapped, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Sirohi, probe on

Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two men in a moving car in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Vanna Ram and Dashrath, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the accused kidnapped the girl from her residence and gang-raped her in a moving car. They dropped her back to her home after committing the crime, police said.

Based on the victim's family's complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused. The victim's statement was also recorded by a magistrate, they said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway, police added.