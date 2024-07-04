17-year-old killed as bus hits motorbike

Thane, July 4 (PTI) A teenager died and another was injured seriously when their motorcycle collided with a bus of Thane Municipal Transport in Wagle Estate area here on Thursday.

The accident took place around 5.40 pm, said chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi, quoting police.

The deceased was identified as Rushi Mondal (17), and the injured as Harsh Lokhande (18).

It was not yet clear who was driving the motorbike, the official said. PTI COR KRK