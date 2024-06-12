17-year-old pregnant rape victim missing from shelter home in Gurugram, probe on

Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old pregnant rape victim has gone missing from a shelter home here, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the girl was brought to the shelter home on June 3 after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

An official of the shelter home told the police that she noticed that the girl was not present in the shelter home around 6:30 am on Tuesday. Upon checking the CCTV footage, the girl could be seen going up the stairs around 4:15 am and jumping from the gate. She went out from the main gate and ran towards the streets.

The girl, who was three months pregnant, had earlier told the children that she would run away from the shelter home, the complainant said.

The girl was a victim of rape and abduction and the case was registered on May 19, the complainant said.

Based on the shelter home official's complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 363 (abduction) at the Civil Lines police station, officials said.

"The victim girl is still missing. Efforts are being made to look for her", police said. PTI COR HIG HIG