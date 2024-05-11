17-year-old raped by schoolteacher in Agra, probe on

Agra (UP), May 11 A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her schoolteacher at his residence here, police said on Saturday. Tarun Dhiman, in charge at Jaitpur Police Station told PTI that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the teacher called the girl to his residence late at night. The accused allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it. However, she narrated her ordeal to her family when she reached home, Dhiman said.

Her parents approached the police the next day and filed a complaint, Dhiman said. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said. "The teacher is absconding after the incident and a search against him is going on," he added. PTI COR HIG HIG