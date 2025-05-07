17-year-old shot at twice in Delhi's Geeta Colony; 2 nabbed

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been grievously injured after being shot twice in a suspected revenge attack in Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9.15 pm on Tuesday when the boy was returning home after visiting his aunt in Rani Garden. Police said two suspects -- Amaan (19) and a 17-year-old boy -- have been apprehended.

"Initial investigation suggests that accused were friends of one Shahid and Irshad who were allegedly killed by the victim in September," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The victim was riding a scooter when two assailants allegedly opened fire on him.

"The boy sustained bullet injuries on the left side of his head and his upper abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friend in an auto-rickshaw. He is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be alive," the police officer said.

According to police, the victim had arrived at Rani Garden around 8.30 pm. The attack occurred less than an hour later as he was leaving the area. A country-made pistol used in the attack has been recovered from the two accused.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation was underway, police said.