17-year-old student from UP preparing for JEE dies of electrocution in hostel in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died of electrocution at a hostel here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Dakaniya Road in Vigyan Nagar area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Anandvardhan Pratap Singh, hailing from Manikpur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, was attempting to retrieve clothes stuck on a public power line, they said.

Singh was using a stick from the hostel balcony when he got electrocuted, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lokendra Paliwal said.

Three to four other hostelmates, who were with him at the time, escaped unhurt as they were wearing slippers, the officer added.

He was taken to New Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Based on a complaint from Singh's parents a case of under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the hostel owner and caretaker.

The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Sunday afternoon, the DSP said.