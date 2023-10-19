17-yr-old girl gang-raped in Haryana's Jind

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two youths in Haryana's Jind district, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, her daughter was standing near a private school on Monday when two youths forcibly made her sit on their motorcycle and took her with them. The two later raped her, women police station in-charge, Jind, Mukesh Rani said.

The accused also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, Rani said.

After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family, she said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an investigation is underway, Rani said. PTI SUN DIV DIV