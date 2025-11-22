17-yr-old girl raped by minor boyfriend, others in Jharkhand, 4 arrested

Pakur (Jharkhand), Nov 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her minor boyfriend and his three friends in Pakur district of Jharkhand, a police officer said on Saturday.

The police arrested all the accused, of whom three are minors.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at a field under Maheshpur police station limits.

The tribal girl in her complaint alleged that she and her boyfriend returned from a fair and were sitting in a field on late Thursday night and having snacks, Maheshpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Ravi Sharma, told PTI.

"The girl claimed that after a while, her boyfriend called his three friends, and all of them took turns to rape her in the field. She somehow reached her house and informed her parents who then reached the spot in the wee hours of Friday," he said.

According to the complaint, all the accused - aged 16, 17 and 19 years - fled from the field after seeing her parents, leaving their motorbike.

"We have arrested all the accused. The minors have been sent to a remand home while the adult has been sent to jail. The girl was sent for medical examination to Pakur Sadar Hospital where the doctors confirmed rape," the police officer said.

The police registered a case under POCSO Act against all the accused. PTI ANB NN