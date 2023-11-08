170 butterfly species recorded in Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra

Nagpur, Nov 8 (PTI) A recent survey showed that there are at least 170 butterfly species in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

PTR Maharashtra had organised its `citizen science based Post monsoon Butterfly Survey' from November 3-4, and 126 participants from 15 states took part in it, said deputy director of the reserve Prabhu Nath Shukla in a statement.

The program was undertaken in collaboration with the Tinsa Ecological Foundation with an aim to produce seasonal data on butterfly diversity and density, he said.

More than 7,700 individual butterfly entries were collated and also 146 bird species were recorded, Shukla said.

The first pre-monsoon survey conducted in March 2023 had found 135 butterfly species with 47 newly recorded ones, the release added. PTI CLS KRK