170 litres of adulterated desi ghee seized in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 5 (PTI) The health authorities on Tuesday seized around 170 litres of suspected adulterated desi cow 'ghee' from a trader in the Gau Shala market here, officials said.

The 'ghee' was stored in a warehouse that had been under surveillance by the health department for several days, District Health Officer Jatinder Kumar Bhatia said.

He said a raid was conducted based on a tip-off, during which food safety officials seized the stock and collected samples for laboratory analysis. Of the total seized quantity, around 100 litres is being destroyed, he added.

According to Bhatia, the 'ghee' is suspected to be unfit for human consumption and had earlier failed quality tests in other locations where it was supplied.

Further action will be taken after the test results are received, he said. PTI COR CHS OZ OZ