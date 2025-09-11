17,000 students sing Bhupen Hazarika's song to create India Book records

Nagaon (Assam), Sep 11 (PTI) More than 17,000 students sang Bhupen Hazarika's popular song 'Manuhe Manuher babe' (if humans do not care for other humans) in Assam's Nagaon district to mark the maestro's birth centenary celebrations and made it to the India Book of Records.

Organised by the Nagaon district administration, students from 63 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, participated in the event on Wednesday evening at the Nurul Amin Stadium.

A team of officials from 'India Book of Records' (IBR), led by Sunita Kedia, was present on the occasion to record the event, and later, a certificate was handed over to Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

BJP MLAs from Nagaon and Raha, Rupak Sarma and Sashikanta Das, respectively, Nagaon University Vice Chancellor Hitesh Deka, senior officials, prominent artistes, cultural personalities, among others, were present on the occasion.

Celebrations of Hazarika's year-long birth centenary celebrations began on Monday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend a special tribute meeting here on September 13.

The Bharat Ratna awardee, popularly called 'Sudhakanta', was born at Sadiya in Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926. PTI DG DG ACD