17,187 idols immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of Ganpati festival

Mumbai: As many as 17,187 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri have been immersed in various water bodies here on the seventh day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, civic officials said on Tuesday.

No untoward incident was reported during the immersion of idols on the festival's seventh day on Monday, a civic official said.

Out of the 17,187 idols, 15,243 were household Ganesh idols, 1,758 'sarvajanik (public) idols and 186 of Goddess Gauri, the official said.

Of the total idols, 5,147 were immersed in artificial ponds set up in various parts of the city, he said.

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on September 19. The immersion of idols takes place on different days of the festival starting from the second day. The festivities will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked 69 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 191 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols this year, the official said.