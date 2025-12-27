173 security personnel injured in Karbi Anglong violence: Assam Police

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) Altogether 173 security personnel, belonging to both Assam Police and CRPF, were injured in violence earlier this week in which two persons were killed in West Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

The situation in the trouble-torn districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong was limping back to normalcy with no report of any untoward incident.

''173 personnel of the Assam Police and @crpfindia were injured in the incidents on 22–23 December 2025 under Kheroni PS under West Karbi Anglong. 139 received first aid at the spot, while 33 were sent for treatment to various hospitals'', the Assam Police said in a post on X.

A strict vigil is being maintained in the districts by security forces, with prohibitory orders in place and internet services suspended.

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts.

They went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three agitators from the protest site during the early hours, reportedly to a Guwahati hospital as their health had deteriorated, which the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.

The Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong district witnessed widespread violence on Tuesday, as one person was killed in police firing and another was burnt alive inside his house.

There was an attempt to evict the settlers last year, but a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which passed an interim order staying the eviction process.

Meanwhile, a tripartite meeting was held on Friday between the state government, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the protestors, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assuring that the government will move the Gauhati High Court for an early order on its previous stay on eviction in grazing lands in both the districts. PTI DG DG RG