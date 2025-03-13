17,348 people killed, 31,441 injured in road accidents in Odisha in last 3 years: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) As many 17,348 people have been killed and 31,441 others injured in road accidents in Odisha in the last three years, state Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question from BJD legislator Prasanta Behera, the minister submitted the detailed road accident data.

As per the statistics furnished by Jena, a total of 36,030 road accidents took place in Odisha in 2022, 2023 and 2024, in which, 17,348 people were killed and 31,441 individuals injured.

The number of road accidents, casualties and injured persons increased in each passing year over the last three years.

While 5,467 people were killed in road accidents in 2022, the death figure increased to 5,739 in 2023 and 6,142 in 2024.

Similarly, the number of people injured in road accidents also increased from 10,302 in 2022 to 10,369 in 2023 and 10,770 in 2024.

The minister informed that 11,663 road accidents were reported in Odisha in 2022, which marginally increased to 11,992 in 2023 and further to 12,375 in 2024.

In another reply in the House, the transport minister said that 484 road accidents took place in the state in January, 2025, when the state was observing National Road Safety Month with an investment of Rs 1.89 crore.

During the month, 505 people died and 472 got injured in road accidents. PTI BBM BBM ACD