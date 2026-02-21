175 teachers to regain posts after UID deadline extension: Kerala Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said 175 teachers in the government and aided schools across the state would regain their posts following the extension of the deadline for recording students’ UID details.

The decision is linked to staff fixation for the 2025–26 academic year, he said in a statement here.

Unique Identification (UID) number is assigned to each student in official records and education management systems.

The minister further said the government had earlier ordered that documents obtained up to July 14 be considered for students who did not have UID details during the sixth working day count held on June 10, 2025.

Subsequently, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) conducted a special verification drive between February 13 and 17, examining details of 1,052 students from 213 schools who were excluded on the sixth working day due to lack of UID.

Of these, 912 students who produced valid documents were newly granted UID approval, while 140 applications were rejected for want of adequate records.

As a result, around 175 teachers who were at risk of losing their posts due to a fall in student strength would have their positions restored, Sivankutty explained.

In addition, about 10 new posts are likely to be created.

With the revised student figures, 15 schools will also be removed from the ‘uneconomic’ category.

Updated data have been incorporated into the ‘Sampoorna’ and ‘Samanwaya’ software systems, and school authorities may approach the respective educational offices for further procedures, the minister added in the statement. PTI LGK ROH