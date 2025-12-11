176 people killed in road accidents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum this year: Official

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 11 (PTI) A total of 176 people have been killed in 273 road accidents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district so far this year, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said that of the 176 deaths, over 100 were linked to violation of traffic rules, including not wearing helmets or seat belts of cars, speeding and wrong-side driving.

Satyarthi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss issues related to road safety.

He directed the officials to intensify awareness among people regarding road safety.

In view of the upcoming New Year celebrations, the DC asked the officials concerned to carry out vehicle checking drives and breath analyser tests at important locations to check drunken driving.

Dharni Das, a resident of the uranium township of Jadugora, was felicitated with a citation and Rs 2,000 cash reward for being a Good Samaritan by taking a road accident victim to the hospital during golden hour. PTI BS ACD