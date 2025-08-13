178 rehabilitated bonded labourers from UP invited to attend I-Day event at Red Fort

Baghpat (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A group of rehabilitated bonded labourers from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have been invited as special guests to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday, officials said.

A total of 178 labourers, including 13 from Bhaghpat, will be witnessing the event for the first time, a district spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The 13 labourers were flagged off from the Collectorate premises here by Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan and District Magistrate Asmita Lal. The labourers are also being accompanied by their spouses or fathers, he said.

The district magistrate said that these workers have been freed from bonded labour and are now starting a new life under the central government's rehabilitation scheme.

"Under the program, labourers are provided financial assistance to help them start a livelihood and prevent them from returning to bonded labour," Lal informed.

She also said that the labourers from Baghpat departed for New Delhi on Wednesday and will remain in the national capital until August 16. Their itinerary includes a tour of Delhi and other cultural events. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ