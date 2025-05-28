1,787 abortion kits seized, 6 FIRs filed after raids in Haryana last week

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Authorities in Haryana has seized 1,787 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits during statewide inspections carried out last week to check their illegal sale, and registered six FIRs in this regard, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

This was revealed at the weekly meeting of the State Task Force for improving sex ratio held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state's sex ratio under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

During the meeting, Rajpal directed officials to intensify enforcement against illegal abortion practices and take strict action against doctors found guilty of such violations, including cancellation of their licences.

Officials informed him that in the week from May 20 to 26, inspections were conducted across the state, during which 1,787 MTP kits were seized and six FIRs registered.

In addition, three shops were sealed for illegal practices. The number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has been reduced from 32 to six within one month. Three cases of overcharging of MTP kits were detected while two firms were given notice under Drug and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 for violation of rules. The MTP kit sale has seen a significant decline in 14 districts of the state, the official statement said.

Rajpal emphasised targeting quacks involved in illegal abortions.

He directed the officials to hold senior medical officers accountable in all Community Health Centres, ensuring that no illegal abortions occur within their jurisdictions.

He directed that senior medical officers shall hold weekly meetings with medical officers and community health officers every Tuesday, while chief medical officers should hold meetings with senior medical officers every Wednesday to review efforts against illegal abortions and improving the sex ratio.

It was also decided to place 686 sub-registrars under the jurisdiction of all 122 Community Health Centres operating across the state to enhance accountability.

Officials were also directed to revalidate the registration data of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) centres operating across the state and closely monitor their activities to identify any malpractice or illegalities.

Strict compliance with established norms will be enforced, with violators facing stringent action, the statement quoted Rajpal as saying.