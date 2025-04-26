17th edition of National Numismatics Exhibition to be held on Sunday

Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Gold Dodda Honnu or ‘Double Pagoda’ coin, Jahangir’s zodiac coin and British India’s 1862 one-tola coin are among the collection of rare coins to be displayed at National Numismatics Exhibition on Sunday at Bangalore Gate Hotel.

“This is the 17th edition of the exhibition. Earlier, we used to have three-day exhibitions, but now we have decided to hold a one-day exhibition every last Sunday of the month.This will be the first in that series,” said Rajendar Maru, President of Karnataka Numismatic Society.

According to him, the numismatic society has about 1,400 members. And the very first National Numismatics Exhibition organised by it was held on May 6-9, 2011.

“Bengaluru has the most coin collectors in Karnataka and Mangaluru, most stamp collectors,” added Maru.

Maru also said the society decided to increase the frequency of the exhibition to inculcate the love for philately and numismatics among the younger generation.

“These days, the world revolves around smartphones. In my time, people were curious about the story behind the coins or stamps, and this gradually made us into collectors. But now, no one is even looking up from their phones,” said Maru, who got into coin collecting thanks to his father’s obsession with it.

“My son too is a collector. We both love it so much that we have also made it our livelihood,” added Maru who runs Marudhar Arts, a numismatic auction house, with his son.

The exhibition is not only a gathering of like-minded individuals dealing with rare and historic Indian coins, vintage currency notes, and stamps, but is also an attempt aimed at educating the public and youth about how coins put our country’s history and heritage into context.

“For instance, let’s take the Gold Dodda Honna coin issued during the reign of Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadevaraya (1509-1530 AD). The meticulously detailed image of Lord Venkateshwara of Tirupati in it reflects the religious fervour of that time,” said Maru.

He explains that the arch or torana carved in the coin features exquisite elements like seated lions at the base, Makara-shaped keystones, and a Keertimukha at the top.

“These are often associated with temple architecture of the time,” added Maru.

And when one puts the context of time -- Gold Dodda Honnu was issued in 1516 CE, in celebration of Krishnadevaraya’s military victories over the Kondavidu and Gajapati dynasties -- one can understand why these gold coins stand out, said Maru.

“The coins were specially commissioned for 'Kanakabhishekam' -- a grand “Shower of Gold” ceremony -- performed at the Tirumala Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati. It is believed that the king commissioned 30,000 coins at that time. This also tells you that these coins were more than instruments of commerce, they portray the ideology of that time,” said Maru.

Maru said they will be nudging the younger generation towards numismatics/philately by offering 2,000 school students collectible packs of coins and stamps for free.

“Hopefully, just as it happened to me, they will also get sucked into this hobby,” added Maru.

The day will also include sessions on coin grading and antique valuations, he added. PTI JR ROH