17th Mountain Division GOC MS Rathore calls on Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Dec 23 (PTI) The Indian Army's 17th Mountain Division General Officer Commanding (GOC) MS Rathore on Monday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Tamang welcomed Major General Rathore and his predecessor Major General Amit Kabhtiyal at the CM's official residence, Mintokgang, here. Major General Rathore was recently appointed as the new general officer commanding of the 17th Mountain Division. The chief minister thanked outgoing GOC Major General Kabhtiyal for his exemplary service and outstanding leadership throughout his tenure. "We shared a strong and cordial relationship during his service, and his contributions will always be remembered," Tamang said.

The CM wished Major General Rathore great success in his new role. "I extend my best wishes to Major General Rathore for a successful and impactful tenure," he added. PTI KDK BDC