18 Bangladeshi infiltrators sent back from Assam: CM

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been sent back.

He asserted that steps are being taken to ensure that illegal immigrants don’t return to the state.

"I've read the comments in my previous posts on these pushbacks where people have suggested a lot of things. Be assured, we are doing everything in protocol to ensure that these infiltrators don't come back again in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

"18 of them PUSHED BACK last night," he added, though he did not specify from which district the infiltrators were sent back.

Sarma, who has been regularly sharing on social media details of illegal Bangladeshis being pushed back, had posted on September 3 that 13 infiltrators had been sent back.

"While some deal with Kangaroos, we have to deal with.... Anyway, our vigil remains strong as we have PUSHED BACK another 13 illegal infiltrators, who were apprehended in Barpeta, back to Bangladesh," Sarma had said in a post on X.

Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

Assam Police has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, residing without valid documents.

Over 450 alleged infiltrators have been deported in recent months.