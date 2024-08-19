18 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tripura: Police

Agartala, Aug 19 (PTI) Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian facilitators were arrested from three locations in Tripura, police said on Monday.

Acting on specific information about the presence of a group of Bangladeshi citizens at Lamprapara in Gumati district, police conducted a raid and arrested eight of them on Sunday, Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das said in a statement.

On Saturday night, seven Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian facilitators were arrested from Sidhai area in West Tripura district.

In a separate operation, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from MBB Airport area in West Tripura on Monday.

Das said the arrests were part of an intensified border vigil aimed at preventing any intrusion attempts following the recent political changes in Bangladesh.

"The arrest of 18 Bangladeshi nationals has been possible due to increased border surveillance. We will continue patrolling in coordination with BSF personnel," Das said. PTI PS MNB