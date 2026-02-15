18 booked over minor's 'molestation' in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against 18 people, eight named and 10 unidentified, in connection with the alleged molestation of a minor in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

Inspector Radheshyam Yadav from the Kaudiya police station said according to a complaint submitted by a local, his daughter is a Class-9 student of a private school that is allegedly being run without recognition by its manager, Waris Khan.

The complainant has alleged that Waris Khan's relative, Parvez Khan, passed objectionable remarks at his daughter while she travelled to and from the school and sent messages to her on Instagram that were later marked as "unsent".

When the girl's brother went to the school to complain about it on Sunday, Salahuddin Hafiz and others present there allegedly abused and chased him with sticks, the FIR states.

Based on the complaint, a case of molestation has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, Yadav said.

The named accused in the FIR also include Israil, Zakire, Sajid, Arshad and Ibran, along with 10 unidentified people.

The complainant has further alleged that a cleric is frequently invited to the school and that students are being influenced in religious matters. PTI COR ABN RC