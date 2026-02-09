18 children fall ill after having ice-cream in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) At least 18 children were admitted to hospital after having ice-cream in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Kumusar village within Banki police station limits in the district.

The kids ate the ice-creams after attending a religious festival.

Soon after consuming it, they complained of uneasiness, irritation in the mouth and other symptoms, triggering panic among villagers, police said.

Some parents also reported health issues after having the ice-cream, police said, adding that they reached the spot after receiving information from locals.

They were rushed to the Banki sub-divisional hospital, where they were treated and later discharged.

The ice-cream vendor has been detained.

"The condition of the kids is not serious. They were treated with B-complex medicines and curd and all are expected to recover fully within six to 12 hours," the treating doctor at Banki hospital said.