18 cyber fraudsters arrested by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Eighteen people, who were allegedly involved in as many as 319 cyber fraud cases across the country including Telangana, were arrested in a special operation from different states, the police said on Sunday.

The nature of the cases, include investment frauds, digital fraud arrest, sextortion fraud, OTP fraud and insurance fraud to the tune of Rs 6,94,09,661, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand said in a release.

The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit conducted a special operation with six teams across different states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and arrested the 18 accused people, it said.

Police seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, 26 mobile phones from the accused and Rs 1,61,25,876 has been frozen in their bank accounts, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH