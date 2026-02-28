18 dead, 6 critically injured in Andhra Pradesh cracker unit explosion

Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said 18 people died and six were critically injured in the cracker unit blast here in Kakinada district on Saturday.

The intensity of the explosion at Vetlakpalem village in Samarlakota mandal was so strong that the bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields, said a police official.

"So far, we have information that 18 people were killed and six critically injured. I am on my way to the spot," Anitha told PTI Kakinada Government General Hospital superintendent said the hospital received seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent. He said they are under treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over a large number of cracker manufacturing workers losing their lives at Surya Fireworks, said an official press release.

"The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," said Naidu in a post on X.

Horrifying scene played out amid lush green paddy fields as locals were seen shifting bodies in 'barakalu', sheets made of fertiliser bags.

Fire and smoke emanated from the blast site, and an ambulance rushed to rescue the injured.

Naidu said he spoke to officials over the accident and directed them to extend immediate help to the victims.

We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of the affected families, he said.

Up to 20 people were working in the crackers unit when the blast occurred.

Naidu directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site.

Police have deployed drones to locate body parts that were flung into nearby agricultural fields. PTI STH GDK ADB