18 dead, several others feared trapped after illegal coal mine blast in Meghalaya; probe ordered

Shillong, Feb 5 (PTI) At least 18 miners were killed in a blast, and several others feared trapped in an illegal coal mining site in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, prompting the government to order an investigation, officials said.

Rescue teams have been engaged in search operations, Director General of Police I Nongrang said, adding that the incident occurred in the Thangsku area in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed grief over the incident and announced a probe.

During rescue operations, a total of 18 bodies were recovered from the site, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

One person who sustained injuries in the blast was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Shillong hospital for better treatment.

"The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," the DGP said.

The explosion occurred at an illegal coal mine at Mynsyngat in the Thangsku area under Umpleng Police Outpost, Kumar said.

He said that information about the blast was received in the morning, following which senior officers and other staff reached the spot.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside the illegal coal mine and several persons were suspected to be trapped, the SP added.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a Special Rescue Team (SRT) have been deployed at the site, and rescue and recovery operations are continuing, police said.

A suo motu FIR was registered in connection with the incident at Khliehriat police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, the SP added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also expressed condolences and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy," Sangma said in a statement.

He said accountability would be fixed and those responsible would face strict legal action, asserting that there would be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives.

The Meghalaya High Court also took suo motu cognisance of reports of the incident and directed authorities to take immediate action against those involved in alleged illegal mining activities, officials said.

The court directed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest the mine owners and operators and to seize incriminating materials linked to the illegal mining.

It also summoned the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to appear in person before the court on February 9 with details of action taken in the matter.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, citing environmental damage and safety risks, while also restricting illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods.

Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed “rat-holes”, as each just about fits one person.

The Supreme Court later upheld the ban and allowed mining only under scientific and regulated procedures with environmental safeguards. PTI JOP NN