18 Delhi Police officers, personnel to be awarded medals for their service on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Eighteen officers and personnel of the Delhi Police will be awarded medals for their services on Independence Day, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, three officers have been conferred with the President’s Medal for 'Distinguished Service', while 15 others have been awarded the 'Medal for Meritorious Service'.

Those honoured for Distinguished Service include Special Commissioner of Police (Economic Offence Wing) Garima Bhatnagar, Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and Sub-Inspector (Executive) Satender Yadav.

Bhatnagar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has served in multiple leadership positions and spearheaded technology-driven reforms in investigation and other policing domains. She was also recognised for her contributions during her tenure at the UN Police Division.

Hooda, a 1997-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has held key positions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh. He is credited with initiatives such as the “Parivartan” programme to curb sexual offences in Delhi and handling sensitive law-and-order situations, including G20 Summit arrangements and the farmers’ protest at the Delhi-UP border.

SI Satender Yadav, who joined the force in 1995, has been lauded for his role in neutralising terrorists and apprehending militants linked to banned outfits, such as Al-Qaeda, LeT, JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. He also participated in the Batla House encounter and was earlier awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2015.

The Medal for Meritorious Service has been conferred on 15 personnel, including senior officers such as DCP Anyesh Roy, ACPs Virender Singh Sajwan (Retd.), Vijay Kumar Vats, Suraj Bhan, Gurkirat Singh Kohli and Sapna Gedam, as well as inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and other ranks.

These officers have been recognised for achievements ranging from cracking high-profile criminal cases to handling critical law-and-order situations.

Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh congratulated the medal winners, saying their dedication and service reflected the highest traditions of the force.