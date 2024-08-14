18 Delhi Police personnel to get President's Police Medal on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Eighteen Delhi Police personnel will be awarded the President's Police Medal on Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of them will receive the medal for distinguished service while 16 will get it for meritorious service, they added.

Joint Commissioner of Police Atmaram Vasudeo Deshpande and Assistant Commissioner of Police (retired) Shashi Bala will be awarded the police medal for distinguished service.

Joint Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Garg, ACPs Satyapal Singh, Renu Lata, Niraj Tokas, Arvind Kumar, Dinesh Chander Pundora, inspectors Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Devender Kumar, Rakesh Singh Rana, Satender Poonia, Sub-Inspector Shahjehan S, assistant-sub inspectors Surender Singh, Virender Singh and two officers from the Mounted Police unit -- SI Suresh Kumar and ASI Hansraj -- will receive the medal for meritorious service, the officials said.

Deshpande joined the Goa Police Service in 1998 as a deputy superintendent of police through the Goa Public Service Commission and was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2011. He was awarded the Goa Chief Minister's Gold Medal (Police) for meritorious service in 2011.

In 2013, Deshpande was awarded the President's Police Medal for meritorious service and in 2017, he also received the DGP's insignia for exemplary performance in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Bala was enlisted in the Delhi Police as a constable in 1985 and got selected as an SI in 1988 through a competitive exam. He retired in July. During her posting as an inspector, she investigated several cases, including those of rape and matrimonial disputes. She is known for training around 30,000 school children in self-defence techniques in New Delhi district, the police said.

Goyal, during her tenure as the DCP of South West district, made innovative use of information technology (IT) tools to monitor dark spots from the women's safety point of view and also introduced pink cabs with women drivers in coordination with local travel agencies.

When she was posted as an additional commissioner of police in the Central range, Project Udaan was launched in North district to mainstream women officers' empowerment at the grassroots level, the police said.

ACP Satyapal Singh worked on various research studies conducted by the Delhi Police from time to time and supervised the work on the force's crime data for meetings of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), lieutenant governor (LG), DGsP, IGsP conferences, Parliament questions, Northern Zone Council and interstate and co-ordination meetings.

ACP Arvind Kumar was a key member of the team that solved the bomb-blast cases of the Satyam-Liberty cinema hall and Sarojini Nagar market, and busted FICN, illegal firearms, drugs syndicates, and arrested highway robbers with a recovery of more than Rs 2 crore.

During his posting at the Special Cell, Inspector Devender Kumar tracked down several notorious criminals, gangsters and terrorists and was also instrumental in solving the Delhi High Court bomb-blast case. His exemplary act of bravery resulted in the arrest of Sher Singh Rana and Thakur Brijesh Singh ("Poorvanchal Don"), who carried a reward of Rs 9 lakh announced by the police forces of different states.

Inspector Rakesh Rana was part of the team that probed several important cases, including a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates and the Israeli embassy blast case. He was also part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.

SI Shajehan S was tasked with solving several important cases, including the Satyam-Liberty bomb blast and Batla House encounter cases, when he was posted at the Special Cell.

Surender Singh was instrumental in investigating several cases, including journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's murder case, an attack on a jail van in a Jhajjar case and the Narayan Sai case, besides arresting several notorious gangsters, including Anil alias Leela, Manoj Sehrawat, Vimanshu Sharma alias Happy and Satyanand -- all members of the Naveen Khati gang. He also busted a gang of fake call centre operators on the FBI's complaints. PTI ALK RC RC